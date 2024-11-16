NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
NetEase Stock Performance
Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
