ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 89686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
ROHM Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About ROHM
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
