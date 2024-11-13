WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. 9,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.
