Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,946,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,920. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,722,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,537,000 after acquiring an additional 337,416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

