Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NWBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 627,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Bancshares
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.