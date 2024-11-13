China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE CYD traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,715. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

