Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Angi Stock Down 26.3 %

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.43 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

