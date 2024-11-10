Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 47.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 3,006,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,745. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

