LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

