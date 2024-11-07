Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 21,080 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $370,164.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,066.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KN opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

