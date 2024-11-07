B. Riley Has Optimistic View of Energy Fuels FY2024 Earnings

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE UUUU opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 261.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

