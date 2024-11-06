UNIUM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.04 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00009571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 6.94829311 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $839,838.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance/.”

