Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

