PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE PHX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.74.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
