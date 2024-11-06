PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.74.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHX Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.