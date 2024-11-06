Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Elkem ASA Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

