Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

