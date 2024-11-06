Chain Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $40.33 million and $9.88 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,790,293,735 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

