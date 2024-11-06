Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $10.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00035190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

