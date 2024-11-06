Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 382,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 707,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

