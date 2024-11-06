SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.