Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $156.06. 43,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

