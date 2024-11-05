Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 35,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

