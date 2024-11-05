Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 405,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,656. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,780.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $97,316.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $427,304. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

