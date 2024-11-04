Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $35.94 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and $150,756.81 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,757,815 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

