Centennial Bank AR Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centennial Bank AR lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

