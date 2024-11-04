REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.70 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.52 ($1.21), with a volume of 68524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.22 ($1.16).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.15 million, a PE ratio of 9,352.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

