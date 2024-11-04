Blur (BLUR) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $34.09 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,982,933,470.129376 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19062211 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $41,452,860.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars.

