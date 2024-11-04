CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.12 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $775,519.58 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,430.28 or 0.99927932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012494 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00052897 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

