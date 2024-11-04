Bancor Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $57.30 million and $5.94 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 122,730,122 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 122,729,949.52671786. The last known price of Bancor is 0.47126001 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $6,486,312.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

