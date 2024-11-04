Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $400.42 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

