Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,219,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $216,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.