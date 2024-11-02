Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

