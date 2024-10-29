bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

bioMérieux stock remained flat at $112.88 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $122.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Stories

