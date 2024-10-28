Substratum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $88.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023781 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

