Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $332,480.81 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $332,480.81 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00009694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,338,584 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

