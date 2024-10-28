Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $95.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.