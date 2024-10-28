Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.