iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 809,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 608,486 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $25.88.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REET. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

