Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.82), with a volume of 4022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.88).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 936.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 974.02. The company has a market cap of £147.33 million, a PE ratio of 490.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

