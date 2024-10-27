Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 1,969.8%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 1,969.8% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CNFinance Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CNF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 874.07, a quick ratio of 679.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
CNFinance Company Profile
