Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.88 ($0.93), with a volume of 13327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.14) price target on shares of Aurrigo International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £32.96 million, a PE ratio of -798.67 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.33.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

