First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 79,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 26,458 shares.The stock last traded at $142.57 and had previously closed at $141.27.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

