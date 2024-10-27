DigiByte Market Cap Achieves $104.88 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $104.88 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,956.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00520337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00102031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00240940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00027050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00067736 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,329,099,877 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

