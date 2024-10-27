Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Up 19.1% – Time to Buy?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) was up 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 125,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 47,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The company has a market cap of C$83.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Further Reading

