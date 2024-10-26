Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.02 and traded as high as C$21.09. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.01. The company has a market cap of C$478.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$41,160.00. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

