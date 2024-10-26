Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the September 30th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSFY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

