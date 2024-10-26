Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voestalpine Trading Down 2.8 %

VLPNY stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

