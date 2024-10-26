Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tharimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,173. Tharimmune has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $101.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.