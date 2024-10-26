Numbers Protocol Price Reaches $0.0402 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and $382,588.41 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04164443 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $400,280.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

