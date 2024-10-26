Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $192.20 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for about $66,562.58 or 0.99937951 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $713.29 million and $192.20 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00237046 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 10,716 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 9,313.528047. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 68,055.91182936 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $119,100,561.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

